Blues & Bullshit 19.06.2025

mmBenjamin Solås19.06.2025
Blues & Bullshit 19.06.2025
1. Sam Myers – Ninety Nine
2. Walter Trout – Born In The City
3. Andrew Duncanson – Feelin` Better Now
4. Big Joe Louis & His Blues Kings – These Young Girls
5. Snooky Prior – Goin` Back To Arkansas
6. The Mannish Boys – She Belongs To Me
7. Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers – Call Me Dangerous
8. Janiva Magnes – Long As I See Light
9. Leon Russel – Black And Blue
10. Johnny Mastro & The Mama`s Boys – Sleeping In The Ground

Benjamin Solås

Benjamin Solås er en 29 år gammel Bodøgutt som alltid er i godt humør. Han har jobbet i Radio 3 siden 2014 og er kanalens ansvarlige redaktør, i tillegg til å være programleder for morgenshowet og ettermiddagen.

