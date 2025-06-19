Blues & Bullshit 19.06.2025
1. Sam Myers – Ninety Nine
2. Walter Trout – Born In The City
3. Andrew Duncanson – Feelin` Better Now
4. Big Joe Louis & His Blues Kings – These Young Girls
5. Snooky Prior – Goin` Back To Arkansas
6. The Mannish Boys – She Belongs To Me
7. Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers – Call Me Dangerous
8. Janiva Magnes – Long As I See Light
9. Leon Russel – Black And Blue
10. Johnny Mastro & The Mama`s Boys – Sleeping In The Ground
https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/bluesbullshit/episodes/Blues–Bullshit-19-06-2025-e34fppv