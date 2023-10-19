Blues & Bullshit 19.10.23

1. D.K. Harrell – The Right Man

2. Kjartan & The Hound Dogs – One Way Out

3. Cool Hambone – I’m So Tired Of It

4. Spoonful Of Blues – Blood Red Tears

5. Willie J. Campell – No More

6. Willie J. Campell – My Fault

7. Joel Astley – Born Cryin’

8. Delanie & Johnny – Blues Like Showers of Rain

9. Delanie & Johnny – Ain’t Your Buisness

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-191023?si=813111d813cb4432b194185ce0b7ea47&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bluesbullshit/episodes/Blues–Bullshit-19-10-23-e2aq11r