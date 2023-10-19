NETTRADIOPODKASTER 20. oktober 2023
   
Blues & Bullshit 19.10.23

Silje Langholm19.10.2023
Blues & Bullshit 19.10.23
1. D.K. Harrell – The Right Man
2. Kjartan & The Hound Dogs – One Way Out
3. Cool Hambone – I’m So Tired Of It
4. Spoonful Of Blues – Blood Red Tears
5. Willie J. Campell – No More
6. Willie J. Campell – My Fault
7. Joel Astley – Born Cryin’
8. Delanie & Johnny – Blues Like Showers of Rain
9. Delanie & Johnny – Ain’t Your Buisness

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-191023?si=813111d813cb4432b194185ce0b7ea47&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bluesbullshit/episodes/Blues–Bullshit-19-10-23-e2aq11r

Silje Langholm

Silje startet i Radio 3 i 2023 og jobber som programleder for morgen og ettermiddagssendingen.

