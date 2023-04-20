NETTRADIOPODKASTER 21. april 2023
   
Blues & Bullshit 20.04.23

mmRadio 3 Bodø20.04.2023
Blues & Bullshit 20.04.23
———————————-
1. Ian Segal – Working On A Building
2. Larry McCray – Down To The Bottom
3. Muddy Waters – The Blues Had a Baby and They Named It Rock and Roll
4. Dawn Tyler Watson – Alligator
5. Johanna Demker – Hour of the Wolf
6. J.T. Lauritsen – Blues Never Feel That Bad
7. Chris Cain – I Belive I Got Off Cheap
8. Mr. Sipp – Jump The Broom

