Blues & Bullshit 20.04.23

———————————-

1. Ian Segal – Working On A Building

2. Larry McCray – Down To The Bottom

3. Muddy Waters – The Blues Had a Baby and They Named It Rock and Roll

4. Dawn Tyler Watson – Alligator

5. Johanna Demker – Hour of the Wolf

6. J.T. Lauritsen – Blues Never Feel That Bad

7. Chris Cain – I Belive I Got Off Cheap

8. Mr. Sipp – Jump The Broom

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bluesbullshit/episodes/Blues–Bullshit-20-04-23-e22o4pb

https://soundcloud.com/radio3bodo/blues-bullshit-200423?si=9c424fd4014144a4b5a40ec6362816d9&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing