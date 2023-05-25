NETTRADIOPODKASTER 26. mai 2023
   
Blues & Bullshit 25.05.2023

mmRadio 3 Bodø25.05.2023
Blues & Bullshit 25.05.2023
1. Nutbush City Limits – Ike & Tina Turner
2. Little House By Myself – Boo Boo Davis
3. I`ve Got To Use My Imagination – Marc Broussard
4. Nobody Called It The Blues – The Cash Box Kings
5. Last Time – Jimmy Rogers
6. Twenty-Nine Ways – Koko Taylor
7. Highway 69 – Nigel Mack
8. Get By – Tony Holiday
9. Straight From The Bottle – Johhny Rauls
10. Sooner Or Later – John Nèmeth
11. Steamy Windows – Tina Turner

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bluesbullshit/episodes/Blues–Bullshit-25-05-2023-e24mjls

