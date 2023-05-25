Blues & Bullshit 25.05.2023

————————————

1. Nutbush City Limits – Ike & Tina Turner

2. Little House By Myself – Boo Boo Davis

3. I`ve Got To Use My Imagination – Marc Broussard

4. Nobody Called It The Blues – The Cash Box Kings

5. Last Time – Jimmy Rogers

6. Twenty-Nine Ways – Koko Taylor

7. Highway 69 – Nigel Mack

8. Get By – Tony Holiday

9. Straight From The Bottle – Johhny Rauls

10. Sooner Or Later – John Nèmeth

11. Steamy Windows – Tina Turner

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bluesbullshit/episodes/Blues–Bullshit-25-05-2023-e24mjls