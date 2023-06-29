Blues & Bullshit 29.06.23
1. Tinsley Ellis – Sound of a broken man
2. Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist
3. MonkeyJunk – Shotgun Love
4. The Mystix – Mighty Love
5. Robert Finley – What Goes Around (Comes Around)
6. Rj Micho – Two Ears and One Mouth
7. Vaneese Thomas – Bad Man
8. Micke Bjorklof – Colours of Jealousy
9. Mike Zito, Albert Castiglia – A Thousand Heartaches
