Blues & Bullshit 29.06.23

1. Tinsley Ellis – Sound of a broken man

2. Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist

3. MonkeyJunk – Shotgun Love

4. The Mystix – Mighty Love

5. Robert Finley – What Goes Around (Comes Around)

6. Rj Micho – Two Ears and One Mouth

7. Vaneese Thomas – Bad Man

8. Micke Bjorklof – Colours of Jealousy

9. Mike Zito, Albert Castiglia – A Thousand Heartaches

