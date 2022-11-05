Blues & Bullshit 1.11.22 ———————————————– 1. John Németh – Sexy Ways 2. Bluebirds – Searching High and Low 3. Sven Zetterberg – Dead Ringer Blues 4. The Four Roosters – Snake in My Bedroom 5. Lisa Lystam – In My Time Of Dying – Live 6. Taj Mahal – Cornbread, Peas, Black Molasses 7. Morphine […]
Blues & Bullshit 25.10.22 ——————————– 1. Mike Farris – Snap Your Fingers 2. Mike Zito – Make Blues Not War 3. Elvin Bishop – Keep On Rollin’ 4. Mavis Staples – This May Be The Last Time 5. Ronny Aagren – Nobody 6. Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Torando – Navigation Blues 7. Guitar Shorty […]
Blues & Bullshit 20.10.22 ————————————- 1. John Németh – Rock Bottom 2. Albert Cummings – Need Somebody 3. Mike Farris – Tennessee Girl 4. Katie Henry – Bury You 5. Freddie King – Lowdown In Lodi 6. Blue Moon Marquee – Thunderbird 7. Howlin’ Wolf – She’s Lookin’ Good 8. Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder – […]