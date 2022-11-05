Blues & Bullshit 25.10.22 ——————————– 1. Mike Farris – Snap Your Fingers 2. Mike Zito – Make Blues Not War 3. Elvin Bishop – Keep On Rollin’ 4. Mavis Staples – This May Be The Last Time 5. Ronny Aagren – Nobody 6. Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Torando – Navigation Blues 7. Guitar Shorty […]