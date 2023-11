Blues & Bullshit 16.11.2023

1. Breaking Up – Spoonful of Blues

2. If I Had Possesion Over Judgement Day – Monster Mike Welch

3. Never Get Out Of These Blues live – Mitch Woods

4. Who Is He – Dylan Triplett

5. Left Handed Woman – Bluesmeeting In Chicago

6. Tough Times – Bluesmeeting In Chicago

7. Some Things Need To Be Burned – Jonas Brekke

8. Sneakin` Around – Robert Finley

9. Gospel Blues – Robert Finley